The Houston Cougars will open their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the UL Monroe Warhawks on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. UL Monroe matchup.

Houston vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

ESPN+

Houston vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Houston (-30.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Houston (-29.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends (2022-23)

Houston covered 17 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 16 Cougars games hit the over.

UL Monroe won 12 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

In Warhawks games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times.

