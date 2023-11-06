The Texas Longhorns face the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Incarnate Word matchup.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-31.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-31.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Betting Trends (2022-23)

Incarnate Word won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Texas covered 18 times in 35 chances against the spread last season.

Longhorns games went over the point total 17 out of 35 times last season.

