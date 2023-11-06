Monday's game at Moody Center has the Texas Longhorns (0-0) going head to head against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 88-57 victory as our model heavily favors Texas.

The game has no line set.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 88, Incarnate Word 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-31.3)

Texas (-31.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

Last season Incarnate Word posted 70.8 points per game (195th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 73.9 points per contest (288th-ranked).

While the Cardinals were in the bottom 25 in the nation in rebounds per game with 28.2 (19th-worst), they ranked 275th in college basketball with 32.5 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year Incarnate Word ranked 268th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12 per game.

The Cardinals averaged 12.8 turnovers per game (272nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (37th-ranked).

Last season the Cardinals made 6.3 three-pointers per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.6% (156th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last season Incarnate Word allowed 6.9 three-pointers per game (140th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 35.7% (295th-ranked) from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Incarnate Word took 68.1% two-pointers (accounting for 75% of the team's baskets) and 31.9% from beyond the arc (25%).

