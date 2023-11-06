The Dallas Stars, with Jason Robertson, take the ice Monday against the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Robertson's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jason Robertson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:04 per game on the ice, is +1.

In two of 10 games this year, Robertson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In six of 10 games this year, Robertson has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Robertson has an assist in five of 10 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 69.4% that Robertson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Robertson has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 21 total goals (1.9 per game).

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 10 Games 2 8 Points 2 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

