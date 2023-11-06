Will Joe Pavelski Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 6?
On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Joe Pavelski going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Pavelski stats and insights
- Pavelski has scored in four of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Pavelski has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Pavelski averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 21 total goals (1.9 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 18.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
