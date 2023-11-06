Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio Spurs teammates take on the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Johnson put up 26 points, six rebounds and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 123-116 loss versus the Raptors.

With prop bets in place for Johnson, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-108)

Over 20.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Over 5.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Over 3.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-122)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were 29th in the league defensively last year, allowing 119.5 points per contest.

The Pacers were the 28th-ranked team in the league last season, giving up 45.3 boards per contest.

Conceding an average of 26.4 assists last season, the Pacers were the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 12.4 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Pacers were 17th in the NBA in that category.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 33 23 3 6 4 0 1

