How to Watch the LSU vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes play the LSU Tigers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: TNT
LSU vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes put up 11.3 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Tigers allowed (57.9).
- When Colorado gave up fewer than 82.3 points last season, it went 22-5.
- Last year, the 82.3 points per game the Tigers averaged were 23 more points than the Buffaloes allowed (59.3).
- When LSU scored more than 59.3 points last season, it went 27-1.
- The Tigers shot 46.4% from the field last season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.
- The Buffaloes' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (36%).
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Colorado
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/9/2023
|Queens (NC)
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/12/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|LSU
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/8/2023
|Le Moyne
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/12/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|CU Events Center
