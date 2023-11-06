The Indiana Pacers (3-3) play the San Antonio Spurs (3-3) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSW.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSW

BSIN and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 121 - Spurs 120

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 7.5)

Spurs (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-0.0)

Pacers (-0.0) Pick OU: Over (238.5)



Over (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 240.3

With their .500 ATS win percentages this year, both the Pacers (3-3-0 ATS) and the Spurs (3-3-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

San Antonio and its opponents have combined to eclipse the over/under in 83.3% of its games this season (five of six), the same percentage as Indiana and its opponents (five of six).

The Pacers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-2) this season, higher than the .400 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (2-3).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Spurs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spurs Performance Insights

On offense the Spurs are the 11th-ranked team in the league (115.2 points per game). On defense they are fourth-worst (121.5 points allowed per game).

San Antonio is the fifth-worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (41.5) and 13th in rebounds conceded (44).

This season the Spurs are third-best in the NBA in assists at 29.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, San Antonio is third-worst in the NBA in committing them (16.3 per game). And it is ranked sixth in forcing them (15.5 per game).

In 2023-24, the Spurs are 11th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.