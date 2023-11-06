The Sam Houston Bearkats battle the Pacific Tigers at Alex G. Spanos Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pacific vs. Sam Houston matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sam Houston vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacific Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline BetMGM Pacific (-1.5) 139.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pacific (-1.5) 139.5 -118 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sam Houston vs. Pacific Betting Trends (2022-23)

Sam Houston compiled a 15-11-0 ATS record last season.

The Bearkats were 3-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Pacific compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 16 Tigers games last season hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.