The Indiana Pacers (1-0) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSSW

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson put up 22 points last season, plus 2.9 assists and 5 rebounds.

Tre Jones posted 12.9 points, 6.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Zach Collins' numbers last season were 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the field.

Jeremy Sochan recorded 11 points, 2.5 assists and 5.3 boards.

Devin Vassell put up 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per game.

Pacers Players to Watch

Per game, Tyrese Haliburton put up points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last season. He also averaged 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Last season, Buddy Hield recorded an average of 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists per game.

Myles Turner's stats last season included 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He made 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Bruce Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He drained 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Last season, Bennedict Mathurin averaged 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists. He made 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Spurs vs. Pacers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Spurs 116.3 Points Avg. 113 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 123.1 46.9% Field Goal % 46.5% 36.7% Three Point % 34.5%

