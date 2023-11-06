The Indiana Pacers (3-3) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (3-3) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSW. The matchup's point total is set at 237.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pacers -7.5 237.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio has played four games this season that have gone over 237.5 combined points scored.
  • San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 236.7 points, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • San Antonio's ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.
  • The Spurs have won in two of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, San Antonio has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pacers 4 66.7% 120.3 235.5 123.5 245 231.7
Spurs 4 66.7% 115.2 235.5 121.5 245 227.2

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • The Spurs' 115.2 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 123.5 the Pacers give up.
  • When it scores more than 123.5 points, San Antonio is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Spurs vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Spurs and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Spurs 3-3 1-1 5-1
Pacers 3-3 0-0 5-1

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs. Pacers Point Insights

Spurs Pacers
115.2
Points Scored (PG)
 120.3
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
2-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 2-1
2-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 2-1
121.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 123.5
27
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
1-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 1-1
1-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.