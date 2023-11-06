Spurs vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Indiana Pacers (3-3) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (3-3) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSW. The matchup's point total is set at 237.5.
Spurs vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-7.5
|237.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played four games this season that have gone over 237.5 combined points scored.
- San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 236.7 points, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- San Antonio's ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.
- The Spurs have won in two of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, San Antonio has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Spurs vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|4
|66.7%
|120.3
|235.5
|123.5
|245
|231.7
|Spurs
|4
|66.7%
|115.2
|235.5
|121.5
|245
|227.2
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- The Spurs' 115.2 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 123.5 the Pacers give up.
- When it scores more than 123.5 points, San Antonio is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
Spurs vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|3-3
|1-1
|5-1
|Pacers
|3-3
|0-0
|5-1
Spurs vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Spurs
|Pacers
|115.2
|120.3
|11
|5
|2-0
|2-1
|2-0
|2-1
|121.5
|123.5
|27
|29
|1-0
|1-1
|1-0
|1-1
