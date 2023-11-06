Spurs vs. Pacers Injury Report Today - November 6
Check out the injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (3-3), which currently includes just one player listed (Devin Vassell), as the Spurs prepare for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers (3-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Spurs' last game on Sunday ended in a 123-116 loss to the Raptors in overtime. The Spurs got a team-leading 26 points from Keldon Johnson in the loss.
Spurs vs Pacers Additional Info
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Devin Vassell
|SG
|Questionable
|Adductor
|20.7
|3
|1.7
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: Jarace Walker: Questionable (Lungs)
Spurs vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSSW
Spurs vs. Pacers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pacers
|-7.5
|238.5
