The Indiana Pacers (3-3) take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-3) on November 6, 2023.

Spurs vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Spurs vs Pacers Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pacers have allowed to their opponents.

San Antonio is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 49.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 22nd.

The Spurs score an average of 115.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 123.5 the Pacers allow to opponents.

San Antonio is 2-0 when it scores more than 123.5 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs scored more points at home (115.1 per game) than on the road (111) last season.

At home, the Spurs allowed 121.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (124.7).

The Spurs sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than on the road (11) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than away (33.7%).

Spurs Injuries