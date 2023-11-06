Tyrese Haliburton and Victor Wembanyama are among the players with prop bets available when the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Spurs vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSW

BSIN and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 20.5-point over/under for Wembanyama on Monday is 4.8 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).

Wembanyama has hit one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Get Wembanyama gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Monday's points prop for Keldon Johnson is 20.5. That is 6.5 more than his season average.

He has averaged six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Johnson averages four assists, 0.5 more than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

He has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 21.5-point total set for Haliburton on Monday is 1.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 1.8 more rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

Haliburton's year-long assist average -- 12.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Monday's assist over/under (11.5).

Haliburton's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Myles Turner Props

The 17 points Myles Turner scores per game are 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday (17.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 10.3 is 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Monday (8.5).

He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.