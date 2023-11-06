How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) go up against the Tarleton State Texans (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Tarleton State vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans shot 45.3% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.5% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Tarleton State had a 15-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.
- The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Texans ranked 246th.
- The Texans scored 11.4 more points per game last year (71.9) than the Cavaliers allowed their opponents to score (60.5).
- Tarleton State put together a 16-8 record last season in games it scored more than 60.5 points.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Tarleton State put up 80.8 points per game last season, 17.2 more than it averaged away (63.6).
- The Texans allowed 60.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.3 away.
- Beyond the arc, Tarleton State made fewer 3-pointers on the road (3.6 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (28.2%) than at home (38.8%) as well.
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|UNT Dallas
|-
|Wisdom Gym
