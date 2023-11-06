Monday's game features the TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) and the Southern Jaguars (0-0) facing off at Schollmaier Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-61 victory for heavily favored TCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the game.

TCU vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

TCU vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 82, Southern 61

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-21.4)

TCU (-21.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU Performance Insights

Offensively, TCU was the 90th-ranked team in college basketball (75.3 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 123rd (68.4 points allowed per game).

At 33.3 rebounds per game and 31.9 rebounds allowed, the Horned Frogs were 86th and 231st in college basketball, respectively, last season.

TCU was 18th-best in the nation in assists (16.1 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Horned Frogs were 23rd-worst in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (5.6) last season. They were ranked 331st in 3-point percentage at 31.0%.

Giving up 6.3 3-pointers per game and conceding 30.8% from beyond the arc last season, TCU was 64th and 31st in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, TCU attempted 70.1% of its shots from inside the arc, and 29.9% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 79.6% of TCU's baskets were 2-pointers, and 20.4% were 3-pointers.

