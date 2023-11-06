The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions play the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas A&M-Commerce compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last season.

The Lions were an underdog by 21.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

Texas A&M put together a 22-11-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 15 Aggies games last season hit the over.

