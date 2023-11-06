The Texas Longhorns will open their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Incarnate Word matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-31.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-31.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas put together an 18-17-0 ATS record last year.

The Longhorns and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 35 times last season.

Incarnate Word won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Last year, 14 of the Cardinals' games went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.