The New Mexico Lobos (0-0) take the court against the Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) as double-digit, 17.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network. The over/under in the matchup is 151.5.

Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: The Pit

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Mexico -17.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Texas Southern's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 151.5 points eight of 29 times.

The Tigers had a 141.1-point average over/under in their outings last year, 10.4 fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Tigers were 10-19-0 last year.

Texas Southern won four, or 28.6%, of the 14 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Tigers were at least a +1300 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 7.1% chance to win.

Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 151.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 151.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Mexico 19 65.5% 80.9 150.1 74.3 146.2 148.5 Texas Southern 8 27.6% 69.2 150.1 71.9 146.2 139.7

Additional Texas Southern Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up 5.1 fewer points per game last year (69.2) than the Lobos gave up to opponents (74.3).

When it scored more than 74.3 points last season, Texas Southern went 3-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Mexico 16-13-0 0-1 20-9-0 Texas Southern 10-19-0 1-3 13-16-0

Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Mexico Texas Southern 15-5 Home Record 7-6 5-6 Away Record 3-13 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 2-9-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

