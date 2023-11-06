Texas vs. Incarnate Word: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The No. 18 Texas Longhorns (0-0) are heavy, 31.5-point favorites against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 142.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Texas vs. Incarnate Word Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas
|-31.5
|142.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas Betting Records & Stats
- Texas and its opponents combined to score more than 142.5 points in 18 of 35 games last season.
- Texas games had an average of 145.8 points last season, 3.3 more than the over/under for this game.
- Texas put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- Texas had less success against the spread than Incarnate Word last year, tallying an ATS record of 18-17-0, as opposed to the 14-11-0 mark of the Cardinals.
Texas vs. Incarnate Word Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas
|18
|51.4%
|78
|148.8
|67.8
|141.7
|142.3
|Incarnate Word
|15
|60%
|70.8
|148.8
|73.9
|141.7
|140.7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Texas Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 78 points per game the Longhorns scored were just 4.1 more points than the Cardinals allowed (73.9).
- Texas went 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall last season when scoring more than 73.9 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Texas vs. Incarnate Word Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 31.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas
|18-17-0
|3-0
|17-18-0
|Incarnate Word
|14-11-0
|0-0
|14-11-0
Texas vs. Incarnate Word Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Texas
|Incarnate Word
|17-1
|Home Record
|7-7
|4-6
|Away Record
|3-12
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.5
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67
|9-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.