The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Seguin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Seguin stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games this season, Seguin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
  • Seguin has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 21 total goals (1.9 per game).
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

