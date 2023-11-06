Monday's contest features the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (0-0) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (0-0) clashing at College Park Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-65 victory for heavily favored Oral Roberts according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Arlington, Texas Venue: College Park Center

UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 77, UT Arlington 65

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts

Computer Predicted Spread: Oral Roberts (-11.4)

Oral Roberts (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

UT Arlington Performance Insights

Last season, UT Arlington was 314th in college basketball offensively (66.4 points scored per game) and 123rd defensively (68.4 points conceded).

On the boards, the Mavericks were 69th in the nation in rebounds (33.6 per game) last year. They were 175th in rebounds conceded (31.1 per game).

Last season UT Arlington was ranked 143rd in the nation in assists with 13.5 per game.

The Mavericks were 285th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and 299th in 3-point percentage (32.0%) last season.

Giving up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 36.4% from downtown last year, UT Arlington was 204th and 327th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Mavericks took 65.5% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.5% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 73.3% of the Mavericks' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.7% were 3-pointers.

