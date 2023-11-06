The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-0) are favored by 1.5 points against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 146.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: College Park Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Arlington -1.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington Betting Records & Stats

UT Arlington and its opponents went over 146.5 combined points in four of 27 games last season.

The average amount of points in UT Arlington's matchups last season was 134.8, which is 11.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

UT Arlington put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

UT Arlington was the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and it won both games.

The Mavericks played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

UT Arlington has an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Arlington 4 14.8% 66.4 149.7 68.4 138.6 132.8 Oral Roberts 17 58.6% 83.3 149.7 70.2 138.6 153.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UT Arlington Insights & Trends

Last year, the Mavericks put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (66.4) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.2).

UT Arlington went 3-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Arlington 13-14-0 2-0 17-10-0 Oral Roberts 13-16-0 1-4 12-17-0

UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Arlington Oral Roberts 6-8 Home Record 16-0 4-9 Away Record 11-4 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.2 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.