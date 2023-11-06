The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-0) are 6.5-point underdogs against the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) at UTSA Convocation Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 144.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UTSA vs. Western Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTSA -6.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA and its opponents scored more than 144.5 points in 15 of 27 games last season.

UTSA games had an average of 145.8 points last season, 1.3 more than the over/under for this game.

UTSA put together a 12-15-0 ATS record last year.

UTSA won two of the four games it was favored on the moneyline last season (50%).

The Roadrunners played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, UTSA has an implied win probability of 73.3%.

UTSA vs. Western Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTSA 15 55.6% 69.3 142.3 76.6 149 142.7 Western Illinois 16 61.5% 73 142.3 72.4 149 147.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UTSA Insights & Trends

Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Roadrunners put up were only 3.1 fewer points than the Leathernecks gave up (72.4).

When UTSA scored more than 72.4 points last season, it went 8-2 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UTSA vs. Western Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTSA 12-15-0 0-1 17-10-0 Western Illinois 14-12-0 5-3 13-13-0

UTSA vs. Western Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTSA Western Illinois 8-10 Home Record 10-4 2-11 Away Record 5-9 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 70 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.