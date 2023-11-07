The Auburn Tigers (0-0) take on the No. 20 Baylor Bears (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on ESPN.

Baylor vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • TV: ESPN
Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears shot 45% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
  • Baylor compiled a 17-5 straight up record in games it shot over 40.7% from the field.
  • The Bears were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 76th.
  • The Bears put up 9.3 more points per game last year (77) than the Tigers allowed their opponents to score (67.7).
  • When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Baylor went 17-6.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

  • Baylor scored more points at home (82.2 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.
  • The Bears allowed fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (75.9) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Baylor sunk fewer triples on the road (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.8%) than at home (38.3%) as well.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Auburn - Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/9/2023 John Brown - Ferrell Center
11/12/2023 Gardner-Webb - Ferrell Center

