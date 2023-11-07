Tuesday's contest features the Baylor Bears (0-0) and the Auburn Tigers (0-0) clashing at Sanford Sports Pentagon (on November 7) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 victory for Baylor.

There is no line set for the game.

Baylor vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Baylor vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Auburn 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-3.4)

Baylor (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor Performance Insights

Baylor was 55th in the country in points scored (77 per game) and 184th in points allowed (70.3) last season.

On the boards, the Bears were 283rd in the country in rebounds (29.9 per game) last year. They were 59th in rebounds conceded (29.1 per game).

At 14.2 assists per game last season, Baylor was 95th in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Bears were 18th-best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (9.5) last season. They were 44th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

Defensively, Baylor was 140th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.9 last season. It was 103rd in 3-point percentage conceded at 32.5%.

The Bears attempted 44.9% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 55.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 36.7% of the Bears' baskets were 3-pointers, and 63.3% were 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.