Tuesday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (0-0) against the Auburn Tigers (0-0) at Sanford Sports Pentagon has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM on November 7.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Baylor vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Auburn 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-3.4)

Baylor (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Baylor Performance Insights

Baylor scored 77 points per game and allowed 70.3 last year, making them 55th in college basketball offensively and 184th on defense.

Last year, the Bears were 283rd in the country in rebounds (29.9 per game) and 59th in rebounds allowed (29.1).

Baylor was 95th in the nation in assists (14.2 per game) last year.

The Bears were the 18th-best team in the nation in 3-pointers made (9.5 per game) and 44th in 3-point percentage (36.8%) last season.

Last year, Baylor was 140th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.9 per game) and 103rd in defensive 3-point percentage (32.5%).

The Bears took 55.1% of their shots from inside the arc, and 44.9% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 63.3% of the Bears' buckets were 2-pointers, and 36.7% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.