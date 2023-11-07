Tuesday's game at Sanford Sports Pentagon has the Baylor Bears (0-0) going head-to-head against the Auburn Tigers (0-0) at 9:00 PM (on November 7). Our computer prediction projects a 74-70 win for Baylor, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Baylor vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Auburn 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-3.4)

Baylor (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Baylor Performance Insights

Baylor put up 77 points per game and allowed 70.3 last year, ranking them 55th in college basketball on offense and 184th on defense.

The Bears grabbed 29.9 rebounds per game and gave up 29.1 boards last year, ranking 283rd and 59th, respectively, in the nation.

At 14.2 assists per game last season, Baylor was 95th in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Bears were 18th-best in the country in 3-pointers made per game (9.5) last season. They were 44th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

Baylor gave up 6.9 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.5% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 140th and 103rd, respectively, in the nation.

The Bears attempted 44.9% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 55.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 36.7% of the Bears' buckets were 3-pointers, and 63.3% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.