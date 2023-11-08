Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Kings on November 8, 2023
Player props can be found for William Karlsson and Adrian Kempe, among others, when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Kings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
One of Vegas' most productive offensive players this season is Karlsson, who has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) and plays an average of 16:46 per game.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Jack Eichel is another of Vegas' most productive contributors through 13 games, with six goals and eight assists.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
Shea Theodore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Shea Theodore's 12 points this season have come via three goals and nine assists.
Theodore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Kempe has collected four goals and eight assists in 11 games for Los Angeles, good for 12 points.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|7
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Kevin Fiala is one of the impact players on offense for Los Angeles with 12 total points (1.1 per game), with one goal and 11 assists in 11 games.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.