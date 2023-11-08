The San Antonio Spurs, Jeremy Sochan included, take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Sochan, in his most recent appearance, had six points in a 152-111 loss to the Pacers.

Let's look at Sochan's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+104)

Over 10.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113.1 points per contest last season made the Knicks the 12th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Knicks conceded 42 rebounds on average last season, seventh in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Knicks were 13th in the league defensively last season, giving up 25.1 per game.

Giving up 13 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Knicks were 25th in the NBA in that category.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 30 0 1 4 0 1 1 12/29/2022 27 12 5 1 0 1 0

