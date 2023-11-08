The San Antonio Spurs, with Keldon Johnson, face the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 6, Johnson produced 16 points in a 152-111 loss versus the Pacers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Johnson's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-120)

Over 18.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-139)

Over 4.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-111)

Looking to bet on one or more of Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113.1 points per game last season made the Knicks the 12th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 42 rebounds per game last season, the Knicks were seventh in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 25.1 assists last year, the Knicks were the 13th-ranked team in the league.

The Knicks were the 25th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 13 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Keldon Johnson vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 35 26 7 2 2 0 0 12/29/2022 32 30 3 1 3 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.