The Seattle U Redhawks (0-0) play the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on MW Network.

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: MW Network

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot 40.4% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 42.8% the Redhawks' opponents shot last season.
  • Prairie View A&M compiled an 8-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Redhawks finished 83rd.
  • The Panthers averaged only 1.2 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Redhawks gave up (69.0).
  • Prairie View A&M went 8-3 last season when it scored more than 69.0 points.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • Prairie View A&M scored 72.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.6 on the road.
  • The Panthers allowed fewer points at home (64.5 per game) than away (71.1) last season.
  • At home, Prairie View A&M drained 5.7 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%) too.

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Kansas Christian W 89-66 William J. Nicks Building
11/8/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
11/10/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center

