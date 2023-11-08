Wednesday's contest that pits the Seattle U Redhawks (0-0) against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) at Redhawk Center has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Seattle U, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 8.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Redhawk Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Seattle U 74, Prairie View A&M 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle U (-9.8)

Seattle U (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 137.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

With 67.8 points per game on offense, Prairie View A&M was 276th in college basketball last year. Defensively, it ceded 68.6 points per contest, which ranked 132nd in college basketball.

With 33.0 boards per game, the Panthers ranked 101st in the nation. They allowed 31.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 191st in college basketball.

Prairie View A&M ranked 329th in the nation with 11.0 dimes per game.

The Panthers averaged 12.9 turnovers per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (54th-ranked).

The Panthers ranked 15th-worst in the nation with a 30.3% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they sank 6.0 threes per game (315th-ranked in college basketball).

With 5.9 threes conceded per game, Prairie View A&M ranked 28th in the nation. It gave up a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 149th in college basketball.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Prairie View A&M took 67% two-pointers (accounting for 75.3% of the team's buckets) and 33% threes (24.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.