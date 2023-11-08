The Seattle U Redhawks (0-0) are double-digit, 16.5-point favorites against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on MW Network. The matchup's point total is set at 144.5.

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Redhawk Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Seattle U -16.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Prairie View A&M played eight games last season that went over 144.5 combined points scored.

The Panthers had a 136.4-point average over/under in their contests last year, 8.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Panthers' record against the spread last year was 11-15-0.

Prairie View A&M was underdogs 13 times last season and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.

The Panthers played as an underdog of +1000 or more once last season and lost that game.

The Panthers have a 9.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seattle U 12 46.2% 72.0 139.8 69.0 137.6 143.3 Prairie View A&M 8 30.8% 67.8 139.8 68.6 137.6 136.7

Additional Prairie View A&M Insights & Trends

The Panthers averaged only 1.2 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Redhawks gave up (69.0).

Prairie View A&M went 7-1 against the spread and 8-3 overall when it scored more than 69.0 points last season.

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seattle U 12-14-0 0-0 13-13-0 Prairie View A&M 11-15-0 1-2 11-15-0

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seattle U Prairie View A&M 12-2 Home Record 9-3 7-7 Away Record 4-14 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

