Wednesday's game that pits the SMU Mustangs (1-0) versus the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 8.

According to our computer prediction, Western Illinois is projected to cover the point spread (18.5) versus SMU. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 146.5 total.

SMU vs. Western Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Dallas, Texas

Venue: Moody Coliseum

Moody Coliseum Line: SMU -18.5

SMU -18.5 Point Total: 146.5

SMU vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 77, Western Illinois 69

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Western Illinois

Pick ATS: Western Illinois (+18.5)



Western Illinois (+18.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



SMU Performance Insights

Last year, SMU was 205th in college basketball offensively (70.3 points scored per game) and 323rd on defense (75.6 points conceded).

The Mustangs collected 31.3 rebounds per game and gave up 33.9 boards last season, ranking 210th and 329th, respectively, in college basketball.

At 13.6 assists per game last season, SMU was 136th in college basketball.

Last year, the Mustangs were 288th in the country in 3-point makes (6.3 per game) and 329th in 3-point percentage (31.1%).

Defensively, SMU was 240th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.7 last season. It was 256th in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.9%.

SMU took 33.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 66.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.8% of SMU's baskets were 3-pointers, and 75.2% were 2-pointers.

