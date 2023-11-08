The New York Knicks (3-4) match up with the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Spurs vs. Knicks matchup.

Spurs vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Spurs vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Spurs vs Knicks Additional Info

Spurs vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks' +14 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of scoring 104.4 points per game (29th in the NBA) while allowing 102.4 per outing (second in the league).

The Spurs put up 114.6 points per game (14th in league) while allowing 125.9 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a -79 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

The two teams average 219 points per game combined, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 228.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

San Antonio has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

Spurs Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Victor Wembanyama 20.5 -105 15.7 Keldon Johnson 18.5 -125 14.0 Zach Collins 13.5 -115 10.7 Jeremy Sochan 9.5 -115 9.0

Spurs and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +25000 +12500 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

