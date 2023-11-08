The San Antonio Spurs (0-1), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, go up against the New York Knicks (0-1). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Spurs vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson averaged 22 points, 2.9 assists and 5 rebounds last season.

Tre Jones collected 12.9 points last season, plus 6.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Zach Collins collected 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 51.8% from the floor.

Jeremy Sochan averaged 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field.

Devin Vassell's numbers last season were 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle put up 25.1 points, 10 boards and 4.1 assists last year. He also drained 46% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.

Per game, Jalen Brunson posted 24 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Immanuel Quickley posted 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists. He sank 44.7% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

RJ Barrett collected 19.6 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists. He made 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 31% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers last season were 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He sank 43.5% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Spurs vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Knicks Spurs 116 Points Avg. 113 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 123.1 47% Field Goal % 46.5% 35.4% Three Point % 34.5%

