Spurs vs. Knicks November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs (0-1), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, go up against the New York Knicks (0-1). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Spurs vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Spurs Players to Watch
- Keldon Johnson averaged 22 points, 2.9 assists and 5 rebounds last season.
- Tre Jones collected 12.9 points last season, plus 6.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
- Zach Collins collected 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 51.8% from the floor.
- Jeremy Sochan averaged 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field.
- Devin Vassell's numbers last season were 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle put up 25.1 points, 10 boards and 4.1 assists last year. He also drained 46% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.
- Per game, Jalen Brunson posted 24 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Immanuel Quickley posted 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists. He sank 44.7% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.
- RJ Barrett collected 19.6 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists. He made 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 31% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Donte DiVincenzo's numbers last season were 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He sank 43.5% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 treys.
Spurs vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Knicks
|Spurs
|116
|Points Avg.
|113
|113.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.1
|47%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|34.5%
