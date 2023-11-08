The New York Knicks (3-4) take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is set at 224.5 for the matchup.

Spurs vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -9.5 224.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 224.5 points.

The average total for San Antonio's games this season has been 240.4, 15.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

San Antonio's ATS record is 3-4-0 this year.

The Spurs have been victorious in two of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and won that game.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Spurs vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 1 14.3% 104.4 219 102.4 228.3 220.9 Spurs 6 85.7% 114.6 219 125.9 228.3 228.8

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

The Spurs' 114.6 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 102.4 the Knicks allow.

San Antonio has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.

Spurs vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Spurs and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 3-4 1-1 6-1 Knicks 4-3 0-0 1-6

Spurs vs. Knicks Point Insights

Spurs Knicks 114.6 Points Scored (PG) 104.4 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 3-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 3-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 125.9 Points Allowed (PG) 102.4 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-3 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-4

