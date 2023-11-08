The New York Knicks (3-4) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) on November 8, 2023.

Spurs vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs Knicks Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 47.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 45.1% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio is 3-2 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at first.

The Spurs' 114.6 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 102.4 the Knicks allow to opponents.

San Antonio is 3-3 when it scores more than 102.4 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs put up more points at home (115.1 per game) than away (111) last season.

The Spurs allowed 121.4 points per game at home last season, and 124.7 away.

Beyond the arc, the Spurs knocked down fewer treys on the road (11 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (35.4%) too.

Spurs Injuries