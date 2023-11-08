Player prop betting options for Julius Randle, Victor Wembanyama and others are available in the New York Knicks-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Spurs vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Spurs vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +162)

The 19.5-point prop total for Wembanyama on Wednesday is 3.8 higher than his scoring average, which is 15.7.

His rebounding average -- 7.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Wembanyama averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -118)

The 18.5-point over/under set for Keldon Johnson on Wednesday is 4.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Johnson has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -192)

The 13.7 points Randle has scored per game this season is 5.8 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (19.5).

He has averaged 2.2 more rebounds per game (11.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Randle's season-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Randle has made two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

The 20 points Jalen Brunson scores per game are 3.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday (23.5).

His rebounding average -- 3.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Brunson has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Wednesday's prop bet (5.5).

His four made three-pointers average is 2.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

