Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Tarrant County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lamar High School - Arlington at Keller High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 8
- Location: Keller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Hills High School at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 8
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brewer High School at Cleburne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 8
- Location: Cleburne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
