The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders averaged.

Last season, Texas A&M-Commerce had a 9-13 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Raiders finished 133rd.

The Lions scored just 2.6 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Red Raiders gave up to opponents (69).

When it scored more than 69 points last season, Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce scored more points at home (78.8 per game) than away (68.7) last season.

The Lions gave up 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.

Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce sunk fewer trifectas away (8.1 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.3%) than at home (34.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule