The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) face the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Red Raiders had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Lions' opponents made.
  • Texas Tech went 11-5 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders were the 114th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 312th.
  • Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Red Raiders scored were just 0.1 fewer points than the Lions gave up (73.4).
  • When Texas Tech put up more than 73.4 points last season, it went 12-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas Tech scored 77.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged in away games (66.0).
  • At home, the Red Raiders gave up 3.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than when playing on the road (72.1).
  • Texas Tech sunk 7.6 treys per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in road games (6.6 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce - United Supermarkets Arena
11/12/2023 San Jose State - United Supermarkets Arena
11/16/2023 Texas A&M-CC - United Supermarkets Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.