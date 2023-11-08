The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) face the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Tech Stats Insights

Last season, the Red Raiders had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Lions' opponents made.

Texas Tech went 11-5 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Red Raiders were the 114th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 312th.

Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Red Raiders scored were just 0.1 fewer points than the Lions gave up (73.4).

When Texas Tech put up more than 73.4 points last season, it went 12-2.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison

Texas Tech scored 77.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged in away games (66.0).

At home, the Red Raiders gave up 3.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than when playing on the road (72.1).

Texas Tech sunk 7.6 treys per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in road games (6.6 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule