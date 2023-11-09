Thursday's game between the Rice Owls (1-0) and Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) matching up at Teague Center has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Owls, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Wildcats enter this game after a 77-52 victory over S'western Assemblies on Monday.

Abilene Christian vs. Rice Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Abilene Christian vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 71, Abilene Christian 67

Abilene Christian Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats' +186 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 71.1 points per game (66th in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per outing (196th in college basketball).

Abilene Christian's offense was less effective in WAC tilts last season, posting 71.0 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 71.1 PPG.

At home, the Wildcats scored 5.2 more points per game last season (74.7) than they did away from home (69.5).

When playing at home, Abilene Christian allowed 14.7 fewer points per game (57.8) than on the road (72.5).

