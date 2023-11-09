We have an intriguing high school game -- Hawley High School vs. Anthony High School -- in Hawley, TX on Thursday, November 9, starting at 6:00 PM CT.

Anthony High vs. Hawley Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 6:00 PM CT

6:00 PM CT Location: Hawley, TX

Hawley, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jones County Games This Week

Sonora High School at Anson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Sweetwater, TX

Sweetwater, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Forsan High School at Stamford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Stamford, TX

Stamford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other El Paso County Games This Week

Riverside High School at Big Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

West Plains High School at Clint High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Seminole, TX

Seminole, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10

2:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tornillo High School at Wall High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Wall, TX

Wall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Frenship High School at Eastwood High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10

6:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10

6:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Agua Dulce High School at Center Point High School