Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazoria County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Brazoria County, Texas this week, we've got the information.
Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jasper High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Huffman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clear Springs High School at Shadow Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Creek High School at Dawson High School - Pearland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pearland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearland High School at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dawson High School - Pearland at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
