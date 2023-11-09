There is an intriguing high school game -- Louise High School vs. Chilton High School -- in Louise, TX on Thursday, November 9, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chilton vs. Louise Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Louise, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wharton County Games This Week

Lexington High School at Boling High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hallettsville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Falls County Games This Week

Marlin High School at Kerens High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Hewitts, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.