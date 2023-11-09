Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Dalhart High School vs. Denver City High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM CT, Denver City High School will host Dalhart High School.
Dalhart vs. Denver City Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
