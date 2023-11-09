High school football action in El Paso County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Anthony High School at Hawley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9

6:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Hawley, TX

Hawley, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10

2:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tornillo High School at Wall High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Wall, TX

Wall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Frenship High School at Eastwood High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10

6:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10

6:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Agua Dulce High School at Center Point High School