Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Fayette County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Fayette County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
La Grange High School at Madisonville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Schulenburg High School at Lyndon B Johnson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Buda, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
